More Shrimp Recalled
According to KHOU,
WASHINGTON — Nearly 85,000 more bags of frozen shrimp sold at Kroger and affiliated grocery chains have been recalled due to concerns over potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive material that can increase the risk of cancer with long-term exposure.
AquaStar (USA) Corp., based in Seattle, issued the voluntary recall on Sept. 19 after the Food and Drug Administration flagged three shrimp products that may have been prepared or stored under conditions that could allow for contamination. No illnesses have been reported.
