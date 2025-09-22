Listen Live
More Shrimp Recalled

Nearly 85,000 more bags of frozen shrimp have been recalled after FDA warnings tied to possible Cesium-137 exposure.

Published on September 22, 2025

Dried shrimp at a stall in the San Juan market in Mexico City.
Source: Al Gonzalez / Getty

According to KHOU,

WASHINGTON — Nearly 85,000 more bags of frozen shrimp sold at Kroger and affiliated grocery chains have been recalled due to concerns over potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive material that can increase the risk of cancer with long-term exposure.

AquaStar (USA) Corp., based in Seattle, issued the voluntary recall on Sept. 19 after the Food and Drug Administration flagged three shrimp products that may have been prepared or stored under conditions that could allow for contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

More Shrimp Recalled  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

