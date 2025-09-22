Listen Live
LeBron James Says He Will Always Have Love For Drake

Published on September 22, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

LeBron James has finally publicly spoken on his current status with Drake. The NBA champion says he will always have love for Champagne Papi.

As per Complex LeBron James met up with media personality Speedy Norman for the newest episode of 360. During the sit down the Los Angeles Laker discussed starting in sports as a teenager, his legacy on and off the court, some of the classic memes he has helped produce and more. Speedy also got him to talk about his love of music and asked about his relationship with Drake. “Always, always,” he said. “Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure.”

Their issues seem to have started after LeBron James attended Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert last year. This was shortly after Kenny was dubbed the winner in the rap beef that shook the world. Since then the Hip-Hop community believes Drake has taken some shots at LeBron James specifically on his “Fighting Irish” freestyle. The 6 God also went on to unfollow LeBron James on social media.

You can see LeBron James discuss his bad golfing form, memes, Drake and more on 360 With Speedy below.

LeBron James Says He Will Always Have Love For Drake  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

