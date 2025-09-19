Listen Live
Technology

New ChatGPT Teen-Safety Measures

OpenAI is announcing new teen safety features for ChatGPT.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Open Source Day Highlights Open-source AI And SME Collaboration In Seoul
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

OpenAI is announcing new teen safety features for ChatGPT.  Now the AI chatbot will include an age-prediction system and ID age verification in some countries.  The companies age-prediction system that identifies if a user is under 18 years old and routes them to an “age-appropriate” system that blocks graphic sexual content. If the system detects that the user is considering suicide or self-harm, it will contact the user’s parents. In cases of imminent danger, if a user’s parents are unreachable, the system may contact the authorities.

In a blog post about the announcement, CEO Sam Altman wrote that the company is attempting to balance freedom, privacy, and teen safety.

“We realize that these principles are in conflict, and not everyone will agree with how we are resolving that conflict,” Altman wrote. “These are difficult decisions, but after talking with experts, this is what we think is best and want to be transparent in our intentions.”.  He shared that the company was working to build a system that would try to sort users into a version of the software for adolescents 13 to 17, and one for adults 18 and older. 

While OpenAI tends to prioritize privacy and freedom for adult users, for teens the company says it puts safety first. By the end of September, the company will roll out parental controls so that parents can link their child’s account to their own, allowing them to manage the conversations and disable features. Parents can also receive notifications when “the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress,” according to the company’s blog post, and set limits on the times of day their children can use ChatGPT.

The moves come as deeply troubling headlines continue to surface about people dying by suicide or committing violence against family members after engaging in lengthy conversations with AI chatbots. Lawmakers have taken notice, and both Meta and OpenAI are under scrutiny. Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission asked Meta, OpenAI, Google, and other AI firms to hand over information about how their technologies impact kids, according to Bloomberg.

New ChatGPT Teen-Safety Measures  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close