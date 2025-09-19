From ‘Chicken Flavor Sneakers’ to Comedy King: Michael Blackson

Source: Michael Blackson / Michael Blackson

Comedian Michael Blackson, the self-proclaimed “African King of Comedy,” dropped by Houston’s Majic 102.1 and dished on everything from his tough upbringing to becoming “rich forever” in a candid chat with afternoon host Madd Hatta.

Blackson, known for his unfiltered humor, didn’t hold back, revealing a childhood marked by struggle after immigrating to America from Ghana. He recalled the culture shock of moving to Newark, New Jersey, where he was mercilessly roasted for his accent and his clothes, which included memorable “$9.99 chicken flavor sneakers” from a grocery store.

“They lit my ass up,” Blackson admitted, explaining how the constant teasing about his dark skin and non-brand-name attire affected his self-esteem. “It kind of like made me shy and self-conscious about my complexion.”

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But the funnyman turned the tables. A move to Philadelphia offered a fresh start. He saved up money from his job at Domino’s Pizza, bought stylish clothes, and cultivated a mysterious persona. “The less you speak, the more suspicious and curious [people are] of who you are,” he learned. Kids at his new school mistook him for a “Jamaican drug dealer,” and he let them believe it. It was in this newfound confidence that his comedic talent began to shine.

The journey wasn’t without setbacks. Blackson was eventually fired from Domino’s for putting comedy first, losing his car and apartment. “It was all part of God’s plan, the struggles,” he reflected.

That plan paid off. After a small role in the 2000 film Next Friday, his career skyrocketed. Now, Blackson is not only a comedy powerhouse but a philanthropist, having built a free school in his home village in Ghana.

“When I saw those kids going and putting a smile on their faces… I felt like, damn, my life is complete,” he shared. Houston, he noted, played a huge part, with one weekend of 12 sold-out shows contributing 25% of the school’s construction costs. “Houston will always be on my schedule,” he declared.

CHECK OUT THE INTERVIEW BELOW.

From ‘Chicken Flavor Sneakers’ to Comedy King: Michael Blackson was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com