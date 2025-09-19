Former Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu Announces Retirement

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Mohamed Sanu, a fan-favorite wide receiver who spent the prime of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The 36-year-old shared the news on social media, reflecting on his decade-long journey in professional football.

“After 10+ years in the NFL, my playing chapter is closing,” Sanu wrote. “Grateful for every coach, teammate & fan. Excited to give back through coaching & share the game in a new way with the FactsOverStats Podcast. The journey continues…”

Sanu’s NFL career began in 2012 when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the third round of the draft. Over four seasons in Cincinnati, he recorded 152 receptions for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, it was his move to Atlanta in 2016 that marked the peak of his career.

Teaming up with quarterback Matt Ryan and fellow wideout Julio Jones, Sanu became a key contributor to one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history. During his time with the Falcons, he amassed 225 receptions for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns across 53 games. His first season in Atlanta was particularly memorable, as the Falcons reached the Super Bowl and Ryan earned league MVP honors. Sanu’s 653 receiving yards and four touchdowns that year were instrumental in the team’s success.

Beyond his receiving skills, Sanu was known for his versatility and surprising arm talent. Over his career, he completed seven of eight pass attempts for 233 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of the most effective trick-play quarterbacks in NFL history.

Sanu’s tenure with the Falcons ended midway through the 2019 season when he was traded to the New England Patriots for a second-round pick. Unfortunately, an ankle injury limited his impact in New England, and he later had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins before stepping away from the game.

The Falcons organization and fans were quick to celebrate Sanu’s career and contributions. The team’s social media account shared a heartfelt tribute, acknowledging his impact both on and off the field.

As Sanu transitions into retirement, he plans to focus on his podcast, FactsOverStats, and explore opportunities in coaching. He was recently spotted contributing to the Falcons’ staff during training camp, hinting at a future in mentoring the next generation of players.

While his playing days are over, Sanu’s legacy as a dynamic playmaker and beloved teammate will endure, especially in Atlanta, where he left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Former Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu Announces Retirement was originally published on hotspotatl.com