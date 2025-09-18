Listen Live
Entertainment

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Jaden Smith is stepping into a whole new lane. The 27-year-old artist and style disruptor has officially been named the first Creative Director of Men’s Christian Louboutin.

This major move that places him at the helm of one of fashion’s most iconic luxury brands.

Known for its signature red-bottom soles, Christian Louboutin has long been a symbol of high-end fashion.

While the brand’s men’s business accounts for nearly a quarter of its sales, it’s been looking for fresh energy to push the line forward. That’s where Jaden comes in.

As Creative Director, Jaden will oversee four collections a year. This includes shoes to leather goods to accessories — while also leading campaigns, events, and immersive experiences.

His first capsule is set to debut in January, with a full showcase expected during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

This role is a natural progression for Jaden, who has been carving his own path in music, fashion, and film for years.

From his clothing line MSFTSrep to his fearless red carpet looks, he’s never been afraid to blur boundaries and challenge tradition.

Now, he’s bringing that same energy to Louboutin’s men’s line.

Christian Louboutin himself is fully behind the move, praising Jaden’s adventurous spirit and strong sense of style.

“He has incredible taste,” Louboutin noted, signaling confidence that Jaden can connect with a younger generation while honoring the house’s legacy.

RELATED: Jaden & Willow Smith Celebrate The Ultra Experience Unfolding At Samsung Upacked Night

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close