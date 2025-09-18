Listen Live
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Chris Brown has decided to step away from social media after facing backlash over a recent onstage performance with Kayla Nicole during his L.A. stop on the "Breezy Bowl XX" tour. 

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown
Source: Publicity / RCA

Chris Brown has decided to step away from social media after facing backlash over a recent onstage performance with Kayla Nicole during his L.A. stop on the “Breezy Bowl XX” tour. 

The moment went viral and sparked fresh criticism, with some people accusing Brown of showing “colorist” behavior again, something he’s been called out for before. Critics pointed to his dating history and past incidents, including a 2023 claim from two dark-skinned women who said they were denied entry into a VIP section at a U.K. party. 

Related Stories

Breezy called cap at the time and told them to “stop reaching.” But after this latest wave of online hate, he seemed to have had enough.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Brown clapped back at the accusations saying, “Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!” Shortly after, he posted, “Ima take a break from social media. Yall done pissed me off long enough.” Not long after that, his Instagram account disappeared.

It’s unclear when Brown will return to social media. With his tour running until October 18, he might stay offline until it’s over.

Kayla Nicole, who is a sports journalist and the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, was happy about her time on stage. She said it was a dream come true and that she did it for her younger self who used to listen to Chris Brown all the time. She also said she did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls, and especially for “my brown girls.”

For now, Chris Brown is keeping quiet online while the tour continues and the drama cools off.

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close