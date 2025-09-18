Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Source: Jade Elise McKissic / Texas Center for the Missing

Houston authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help locate 20-year-old Jade Elise McKissic, who has been reported missing since Thursday, September 11.

McKissic was last seen leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way, according to the Texas Center for the Missing. Her disappearance has prompted concern from both law enforcement and her loved ones, as no one has heard from her since that day.

Described as an African-American woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, McKissic has distinguishing features including a “777” tattoo on her lower back and brown eyes. Her hair is a combination of brown and maroon tones. At the time she went missing, she was reportedly wearing a black tank top and black shorts. Authorities have not been able to determine which direction she was headed after leaving the area.

Anyone with knowledge of McKissic’s whereabouts or who may have seen anything unusual in the area is encouraged to reach out to the Houston Police Department. Tips can be directed to the HPD Patrol Division at 713-884-3131 or the HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

Even the smallest detail could help bring Jade safely home.

