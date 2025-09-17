Dame’s Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash’s Claims He’s Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Despite recent claims, Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels insists Dame Dash is not the chairman of the media company.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder made headlines this week after he announced his new “position” on The Breakfast Club. Following that, Vibe reported that Dame Dash was indeed named the new chairman of Revolt, “effective immediately.” According to their reports, the 54-year-old was expected to bring in content from his own platform, AmericaNu Network, along with hosting and simulcasting 25 episodes of his Bosses Take Losses podcast.

Following this news, however, the CEO of Revolt is denying these claims, insisting the network has not hired Dash, and his supposed quotes from the Vibe article were completely fabricated.

In an email posted by TheShadeRoom from CEO Detavio Samuels to his employees, he wrote: “Yes, we’ve been in conversations about potential partnerships, things like licensing his shows and films for REVOLT. But there is no signed deal.” He continued, “There is no acquisition path on the table. The quote from Vibe is completely fabricated. I never said any of that.”

This correction comes after Dame got into it with Charlamagne Tha God during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, during which he claimed he and Revolt were “on the pathway to acquisition.”

In response to these claims, Charlamagne called Dash a “liar” and asked, “How do we know that’s not cap?,” pointing out that several notable news outlets would have reported the news had it been true. Dame addressed his doubt in an Instagram post, insisting he would take legal action if CTG continued to speak on the situation.

“Charlamagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names saying anything I said was not true, or we have a legal problem,” Dash wrote. “Don’t try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court.”

Not backing down, Charlamagne’s Breakfast Club cohort Loren LoRosa took to X to confirm that she spoke with the “lead publicist at Revolt” who confirmed Dame Dash is not the chairman of the network.

Dash still isn’t backing off his claims, though, responding: “Here goes the bull**it, I’m the chairman for the month. If I acquire I will be official chairman. Please stop playing with words. Just take that L.”

So, despite all of the evidence to the contrary, Dame isn’t backing down from his claims that he’s in business with Revolt.

