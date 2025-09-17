Listen Live
Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Published on September 17, 2025

Pearland
The city of Pearland is making national headlines after being recognized as one of the most desirable places to live in the country. The Houston-area suburb has earned high praise in the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2025–2026 Best Places to Live rankings.

According to the report, Pearland was ranked No. 3 overall in the nation, beating out hundreds of cities across the United States. It also claimed the top spot in Texas, officially named the No. 1 Best Place to Live in the state. The rankings are based on factors like quality of life, affordability, job market, and desirability.

In addition, Pearland was ranked the No. 2 Best Place to Live among medium-sized U.S. cities, further highlighting its growing appeal for families, professionals, and newcomers alike. With its strong schools, diverse community, and proximity to Houston, Pearland continues to attract national attention as a top-tier place to call home.

