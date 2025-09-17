Listen Live
Seeing Low-Flying Helicopters?

Are you seeing low-flying helicopters over Houston? There's a reason

Published on September 17, 2025

Low Level Flight
The Houston Police Department is conducting training drills in partnership with the Department of War, formerly known as the Department of Defense. The drills, running until September 19, aim to enhance collaboration between law enforcement agencies. Residents may observe low-flying military helicopters and hear unusual noise as part of the exercises, which focus on improving readiness and public safety. The drills are closed to the public for security reasons, with no viewing opportunities available.

