Seeing Low-Flying Helicopters?

Source: McKlin / Getty

The Houston Police Department is conducting training drills in partnership with the Department of War, formerly known as the Department of Defense. The drills, running until September 19, aim to enhance collaboration between law enforcement agencies. Residents may observe low-flying military helicopters and hear unusual noise as part of the exercises, which focus on improving readiness and public safety. The drills are closed to the public for security reasons, with no viewing opportunities available.

“The Department of Defense, in coordination with the Houston Police Department and other local and federal law enforcement agencies, is conducting training in the City of Houston through September 19.



Residents may hear noise or see helicopters in the day and evening hours… pic.twitter.com/PXoJXEGLRM — Robin Enochs (@RobinEnochs) September 12, 2025

