Oh Baby! Cardi B Is Expecting with Former Houston Texan Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Announces Pregnancy With Stefon Diggs

Published on September 17, 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B are expecting their first child together, as announced by Cardi B in a recent interview. The couple, who have been dating since June, have been supportive of each other’s careers and work ethic. Cardi B has been inspired by Diggs’ dedication as a professional athlete and admires his hard work. Diggs and Cardi both have children from previous relationships, and their relationship has been a source of motivation for Cardi.

