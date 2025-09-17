Listen Live
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B's Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Published on September 17, 2025

Reebok x Cardi B "Mommy and Me"
Source: Reebok / Reebok

Cardi B just broke the internet again, this time announcing her fourth pregnancy. While everyone celebrates her growing family, the fashion world is buzzing for a whole other reason: the return of her iconic maternity style. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Cardi B has always used her pregnancies to flip the script on traditional maternity wear. She ditches basic dresses for bold, body-confident fits that celebrate her changing shape. With baby number four on the way, we’re ready for another masterclass in how to blend high fashion with motherhood, proving a baby bump is the ultimate accessory.

Cardi B Performs at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

BET Awards 2021 - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Source: ATLPics / Radio One

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Source: WWD / Getty

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021
Source: Gotham / Getty

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

BET Experience 2024
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Cardi B pregnancy reveal
Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

Celebrity Sightings In Alhambra - September 02, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025
Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players
Source: Billboard / Getty

