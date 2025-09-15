NY Governor Hochul Endorses Mamdani, Trump Attacks Her

Source: Alex Kent / Getty

On Sunday evening (Sept. 14), New York Governor Kathy Hochul formally endorsed Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani in his campaign to be mayor of New York City. In her guest essay published in the New York Times, Hochul acknowledged that the two have had “frank conversations” about policy, but that they share similar goals. “I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support,” she wrote.

Hochul also highlighted the commitment they both shared in fighting antisemitism, as well as “urgently and unequivocally” being committed to keeping New York City safe. She also wrote that she encouraged him to work with the leaders of the New York Police Department, “making it very clear that our police officers should have every resource to keep our streets and subways safe.”

“Governor Hochul has made affordability the centerpiece of her work,” Mamdani said of Hochul’s endorsement in a statement. “I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family.” She also took a swipe at independent candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, writing that Mamdani “will not be someone who would surrender one inch to President Trump.”

President Donald Trump wasted no time in attacking Hochul in a post on his Truth Social network early Monday morning (Sept. 15), calling it “a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City.” He also hinted at withholding federal funding for the state, writing: “Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!” Trump also denigrated Mamdani again, calling him a “Liddle Communist.” (Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist.)

The 33-year-old state assemblyman from Queens receiving Hochul’s endorsement is huge for his campaign, and comes after weeks of pressure on high-ranking Democrats to back the current leader in the mayoral race. Mamdani recently received an endorsement from Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who he joined at his “Fighting Oligarchy” event held in Brooklyn last week. Trump is acknowledging Mamdani’s wide lead over the field in the race. “And that’s a rebellion,” he told Fox in an interview. “It’s also a rebellion against bad candidates.”





