Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Ubiquitous baby daddy Nick Cannon has admitted that his decision to “carelessly” have 12 kids wasn’t made while he was of sound mind.

During his latest appearance on The Breakfast Club, the multi-hyphenate explained that having so many kids was tied to how he coped with his divorce from Mariah Carey.

“A lot of it is the trauma that I was experiencing of not knowing how to handle divorce,” he said.

When Cannon was asked if having 12 kids was a response to the split, the 44-year-old agreed, admitting that he was being “careless” while spreading his seed.

“It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it because I had the money,” the Masked Singer host said. “Because I had the the access to whoever and however I wanted to move and you know, okay, they coming at me, they asking me opposed to like doing a mature thing and saying, hey, well, it probably makes more sense to do this and and then obviously life happens as well.” He went on to say that his choices were about enjoying life rather than planning for the future, adding: “It wasn’t like, oh, I’m going to go have 12 kids. It was more about like, yo, I’m going to just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens, I can handle it.”

If the star had taken more time to heal after his divorce, Cannon admits he might have done things differently.

“If I would have thought the process through a little bit more and took time to actually do the inner work, things might have been a little different in certain scenarios,” he continued. While he insists “every child that I had was made out of love and there were strong relationships,” he said that if he had prioritized healing, he “probably would have took [his] time in a lot of other scenarios.”

As the Drumline alum deals with juggling so many different families, Cannon credits therapy for helping him grow as a man.

“Shouts out to all my therapists,” he said. “I have family therapy with some of my kids, you know what I mean? Because there they have to understand that this is an unorthodox, non-traditional scenario and I want them to be in the healthiest space as possible.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Cannon also revealed that he was diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, a process that he explains took weeks to determine. While he said that he wasn’t on the far end of the spectrum, where narcissism becomes “dangerous,” there were some things that he had to deal with.

“The self-worth, believing that who you are, and that you’re a unique individual and that your word matters more than most: I had all of that.”

Nick went on to say that he was diagnosed around two years ago, and in the time since, he’s been able to evaluate his behavior and adjust when he’s interacting with his kids or their mothers in a negative way. He also said that he got a brain scan that showed a lot of damage to his frontal lobe, with the doctor telling him he’s “the poster child for ADHD.”

In case you need a refresher, Nick Cannon has 12 children with six women. His oldest are twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He shares Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. With Abby De La Rosa, he has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, plus daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. He welcomed Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. With Alyssa Scott, he had a son, Zen, who tragically passed away at 5 months, and later a daughter, Halo Marie.



