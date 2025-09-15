Listen Live
Houston Texans Aim For Historic Milestone In MNF Showdown

The Houston Texans vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to make history.

Published on September 15, 2025

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The Houston Texans are gearing up to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amidst injury concerns, with the final injury report revealing potential absences of key players. The team’s coaching staff must navigate the challenges posed by injuries and adjust their game plan accordingly. Embracing a “next man up” mentality, the Texans are looking for standout performances from players stepping into new roles to secure a crucial win against a formidable opponent like the Buccaneers. As game day approaches, all eyes will be on Houston to see how they adapt to the injury setbacks and which players rise to the occasion.

It’s, of course, the first primetime game of the year for Houston after spending Week 1 on the road for a 9-14 loss vs. the LA Rams, and now looks to take on Week 2 at home for a game with historic proportions for the franchise.

Monday night vs. Tampa Bay will also act as the 17th-ever Monday night game for the Texans, but only their sixth-ever home game on Monday. Since 2008, they’ve gone 6-10 on Monday nights and gone 2-3 at home, with their last home matchup being a win against the Tennessee Titans back in 2018.

Sources: Texans tight end Cade Stover had successful surgery for broken foot

Texans tight end Cade Stover underwent successful foot surgery and is out indefinitely, impacting the team’s offense. The Texans signed veteran tight end Harrison Bryant to replace Stover. Stover, a key player, had shown improvement and toughness on the field. Bryant, a former Browns player, brings experience and playmaking ability to the team. Stover’s absence will be felt, but the Texans are optimistic about Bryant’s contributions.

Houston Texans Aim For Historic Milestone In MNF Showdown  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

