Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys
The 77th Primetime Emmys are currently airing, and a number of gorgeously glam style stunners sizzled the carpet.
Style stunner Angela Bassett turned heads in a curve caressing dress that shone under the lights, proving once again that she’s the queen mother of red carpet elegance.
Equally stunning was Sheryl Lee Ralph, who embodied Hollywood royalty in royal blue.
Jeannie Mai looked lovely in all black…
broadcast legend Gayle King made heads turn in orange…
while Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks flaunted her figure in an elegant gown with pearl embellishments.
The Traitors standout also sizzled and slayed the Glambot.
Quinta Brunson dripped in elegance while wearing Louis Vuitton.
Natasha Rothwell made a regal entrance in a voluminous black gown while baring her taut thighs. She elevated the look with a stunning emerald and diamond necklace, adding a brilliant pop of color against her sleek silhouette.
What do YOU think about these Emmys looks so far?
A number of fly fellas stylishly sizzled at the Emmys.
Colman Domingo dominated in Valentino.
Brian Tyree Henry looked dapper at the ceremony…
and Jesse Williams’ velvet look turned heads.
