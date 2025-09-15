Source: Amy Sussman/ Frazer Harrison/ Kevin Mazur/ John Shearer

The 77th Primetime Emmys are currently airing, and a number of gorgeously glam style stunners sizzled the carpet.

Style stunner Angela Bassett turned heads in a curve caressing dress that shone under the lights, proving once again that she’s the queen mother of red carpet elegance.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Equally stunning was Sheryl Lee Ralph, who embodied Hollywood royalty in royal blue.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jeannie Mai looked lovely in all black…

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

broadcast legend Gayle King made heads turn in orange…

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

while Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks flaunted her figure in an elegant gown with pearl embellishments.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The Traitors standout also sizzled and slayed the Glambot.

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Quinta Brunson dripped in elegance while wearing Louis Vuitton.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Natasha Rothwell made a regal entrance in a voluminous black gown while baring her taut thighs. She elevated the look with a stunning emerald and diamond necklace, adding a brilliant pop of color against her sleek silhouette.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

What do YOU think about these Emmys looks so far?

More on the flip!

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys was originally published on bossip.com