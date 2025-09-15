Listen Live
Cardi B Gives Relationship Advice Everyone’s Talking About

Rapper Cardi B is making headlines again, but this time it’s about her views on relationship

Published on September 15, 2025

2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show - Day 1
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rapper Cardi B is making headlines again, but this time it’s about her views on relationships. In a recent interview, she revealed that she’s completely fine with her boyfriend having a girl best friend. “I trust him,” Cardi said, emphasizing that friendship shouldn’t automatically be a source of jealousy. Her comments sparked a mix of reactions from fans, with some praising her trust and confidence, and others questioning whether they could feel the same way in their own relationships.

The discussion has since blown up on social media, with fans debating where the line should be drawn between friendship and romantic boundaries. Cardi’s stance highlights the importance of trust and communication, but it also raises questions: in a world of social media and constant interaction, can platonic friendships between the opposite sex really stay drama-free? Either way, Cardi B’s honesty is sure to keep the conversation going—and fans weighing in with their own takes.

