William McNeil Jr. Sues Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Over Violent Traffic Stop Caught on Video

William McNeil Jr., a 22-year-old Black college student, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking at least $200,000 in damages after a February 19 traffic stop that he and his attorneys say turned violent.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida – Jacksonville Division, names Officers D. Bowers and D. Miller, Sheriff T.K. Waters, and the city of Jacksonville as defendants.

Allegations of Excessive Force

According to ABC News, the lawsuit claims the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office “enforces a policy that allows its officers to utilize unwarranted and excessive physical force against an individual who poses no immediate threat,” and does not require officers to report all instances of force.

McNeil said during a press conference announcing the suit,

“I really just wanted my side of the story to be heard … I hope my story gets heard today.”

In NBC News, attorney Harry Daniels told reporters,

“This was an unlawful stop. He was stopped unjustly and we can unequivocally say it was not raining.”

Attorney Ben Crump added that prosecutors’ decision not to charge the officers “doesn’t make it right.”

Both lawyers have asked the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to open an investigation.

Details of the February 19 Stop

According to court records cited by ABC News, McNeil was pulled over for allegedly not having his headlights on while it was raining and later charged with resisting arrest without violence, possessing under 20 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, not wearing a seatbelt, and failing to have headlights on in rain/fog/smoke.

As BOSSIP previously reported, McNeil recorded the encounter on his cellphone. The video shows him sitting behind the wheel with his seat belt fastened, repeatedly asking for a supervisor, and refusing to exit his SUV. Moments later, according to both outlets, Officer Bowers broke the driver’s window and punched McNeil in the face while ordering him to show his hands.

The lawsuit states that McNeil suffered a fractured tooth, a lacerated chin and lip, and a closed head injury diagnosed as an ongoing traumatic brain injury. Court records show he ultimately pleaded guilty to resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license, serving two days in jail.

Prosecutors Decline to Charge Officers

According to a 16-page memo released August 13 by the state attorney for Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit, prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Bowers or other deputies.

The memo stated,

“Officer Bowers conducted a lawful traffic stop and gave McNeil 12 individual lawful commands, which McNeil refused to obey. Repeatedly requesting a supervisor and arguing the merits of the traffic stop did not absolve McNeil from following lawful orders.”

It also stated that McNeil’s refusal to provide identification and exit the vehicle “created a dangerous situation for all involved.”

According to ABC News, the Jacksonville police union defended the officers in an August 13 Facebook post:

“When you allow due process and thorough investigations to occur you get facts and evidence. Not emotions, agendas and politics being pushed by radical people in our community and some elected officials who felt like they had to hear themselves speak before all the facts were known.”

Internal Review and Federal Attention

Sheriff T.K. Waters announced on July 21 that an administrative review is underway to determine if the deputies violated department policy and that Officer Bowers was stripped of law enforcement authority pending the review. The sheriff’s office has not said whether other deputies were placed on leave.

NBC News reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on pending litigation. ABC News notes that the city of Jacksonville and the U.S. Department of Justice have not responded to requests for comment.

What’s Next

According to the lawsuit, McNeil is seeking a jury trial and at least $100,000 in compensatory damages, at least $100,000 in punitive damages, plus attorneys’ fees and other costs.

As attorney Harry Daniels summarized to ABC News,

“It’s not just how violent and brutal these officers were. It’s that they were absolutely unapologetic because they knew no one was going to hold them accountable.”

National concerns about police use of force, racial profiling, and accountability during traffic stops continue to surface online. This case is now awaiting both a federal civil rights review and the outcome of Jacksonville’s internal investigation.

