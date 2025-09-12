National Video Game Day: The Games That Defined the Last Decade

Source: Bruno Henrique, / Courtesy of Pexel

Happy National Video Game Day! Today, we’re celebrating the incredible worlds, captivating stories, and unforgettable moments that video games bring into our lives. Over the past ten years, the industry has seen explosive growth, with certain titles shattering sales records and becoming cultural trends.

These games aren’t just entertainment; they are digital landmarks that have connected millions of people. Let’s take a look at some of the top-selling games of the last decade that have defined an era of interactive entertainment.

1. Minecraft

Release Date: November 18, 2011

November 18, 2011 Sales: Over 300 million copies sold

It’s impossible to talk about best-selling games without mentioning Minecraft. This sandbox phenomenon gives players the freedom to build anything they can imagine, from simple homes to sprawling cityscapes. Its pixelated vibe and endless creativity appeal to all ages. Minecraft thrives on its community, with players constantly sharing new creations and adventures. Its success comes from its simplicity and the boundless potential it offers, making it a timeless classic that continues to sell millions of copies year after year.

2. Grand Theft Auto V

Release Date: September 17, 2013

September 17, 2013 Sales: Over 200 million copies sold

Grand Theft Auto V is a major achievement in open-world gaming. Dropping players into the sun-soaked, satirical world of Los Santos, the game weaves together the stories of three distinct protagonists. Beyond its compelling single-player campaign, the real magic is in GTA Online. This dynamic multiplayer world allows players to race, heist, and build criminal empires with their crew. A decade after its release, its consistent updates and massive, dedicated player base keep it at the top of the charts.

3. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Release Date: December 20, 2017

December 20, 2017 Sales: Over 75 million copies sold (PC/Console)

PUBG is the game that kicked off the battle royale trend. It drops 100 players onto an island with one simple objective: be the last one standing. The tension of scavenging for weapons, the thrill of a successful ambush, and the heart-pounding race to stay inside the shrinking safe zone created an addictive formula. While many other games have entered the genre, PUBG’s realistic approach and tactical gameplay cemented its place in gaming history and inspired a whole new wave of competitive games.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

Release Date: October 26, 2018

October 26, 2018 Sales: Over 67 million copies sold

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterclass in storytelling and world-building. Players step into the worn boots of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang, as they navigate the decline of the Wild West. The game is praised for its breathtakingly detailed world, where every character and location feels alive. Its emotional narrative, stunning visuals, and deep sense of immersion connected with millions, proving that single-player, story-driven games are still incredibly powerful.

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Release Date: March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020 Sales: Over 45 million copies sold

Released at a time when the world needed a comforting escape, Animal Crossing: New Horizons became a global sensation. This charming life simulation game lets you create your own personal island paradise. Players can fish, catch bugs, design their homes, and interact with adorable animal neighbors. Its relaxed pace and gentle, creative gameplay provided a much-needed sense of calm and community. New Horizons wasn’t just a game; it was a virtual getaway that connected friends and family from afar.

6. Elden Ring

Release Date: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Sales: Over 25 million copies sold

Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm with its vast, mysterious open world and challenging gameplay. Combining the signature difficulty of FromSoftware’s previous titles with a new freedom of exploration, the game invited players to uncover the secrets of the Lands Between. Its rich lore, incredible enemy design, and the immense satisfaction of overcoming its toughest bosses created a shared experience of discovery and triumph. Elden Ring quickly became a critical and commercial hit, proving there is a huge audience for demanding yet rewarding adventures.

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Release Date: October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019 Sales: Over 30 million copies sold

A reboot of the iconic franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brought gritty realism, stunning visuals, and cinematic storytelling to a new generation. Its fast-paced multiplayer and the launch of the free-to-play Warzone battle royale mode drew in millions of players, helping it become one of the most successful Call of Duty entries of all time.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release Date: March 3, 2017

March 3, 2017 Sales: Over 30 million copies sold

Regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, Breath of the Wild revolutionized open-world design. Its freedom to explore, solve puzzles, and tackle challenges in any order captured the imagination of players worldwide. It redefined expectations for the Zelda franchise while attracting millions of new fans to the Nintendo Switch.

9. FIFA 18

Release Date: September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017 Sales: Over 26 million copies sold

As one of the most popular sports games globally, FIFA 18 scored big with its realistic gameplay, updated teams, and the introduction of the engaging “The Journey: Hunter Returns” story mode. Its massive appeal spans die-hard football fans and casual players alike, making it a standout in annual sports releases.

10. Pokémon Sword and Shield

Release Date: November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019 Sales: Over 25 million copies sold

Pokémon Sword and Shield brought the beloved franchise to the Nintendo Switch with fresh graphics, new Pokémon to catch, and exciting multiplayer features. The introduction of the Wild Area and online raids kept the adventure feeling new, while longtime fans and newcomers united to make it one of Pokémon’s top-selling entries.

National Video Game Day: The Games That Defined the Last Decade was originally published on hotspotatl.com