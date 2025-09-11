TRIED IT: Vaseline’s Glazed And Glisten Shimmer Gel Oils Will Make You Glow Like A Glazed Donut

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

My sole mission with my beauty routine is to achieve a lit-from-within glow with lasting moisture. While I’ve mastered the look with my base products, I’ve always wanted to extend the glow to my décolleté, shoulders, and pretty much anywhere I’m showing skin. While various products can unlock radiance, not many provide nourishment, and are transfer-, clump-, tint-free. However, after attending an intimate meeting with Unilever’s Vaseline and watching Olandria Carthen glow like a glazed donut, I can admit that the brand has cracked the code. Enter: Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Shimmer Gel Oils.



The 4-1-1 On Vaseline’s Glazed And Glisten Shimmer Gel Oils



Vaseline’s Gel Oils are available in two variants: Sunlit Glow (a peachy, champagne shimmer) and Golden Hour Glow (a golden, bronze shimmer). Each offering has a mild, vanilla cocoa fragrance—the perfect mix of a sweet-meets-nutty scent—ideal for folks who steer away from overpowering scents.



The No.1 thing that makes Vaseline’s offering reign supreme is the brand’s focus on hydration. Formulated with 100% pure cocoa butter and ultra-hydrating lipids, this product provides skin with the TLC it needs for long-lasting comfort. Plus, it boasts an innovative gel-oil texture that glides seamlessly across the skin—all without the heavy and greasy feel.

The Application Process

During the meeting, I chatted with Joanna Simkin, Issa Rae’s MUA, who provided some intel about the best application tips. She said, “The best way to spread product evenly across your skin is to use a tanning mitt.” Its large size makes it easy to cover more area without using too much product. And after watching Simkin apply the product to a fellow writer, I was sold.

So, with a full Labor Day weekend agenda ahead, I put the gel oil to the test. Using a tanning mitt, I applied the Sunlit Glow offering to my arms, and the glow was real. I instantly felt my skin absorb the product and flex a radiant veil. I continued applying the gel oil to the décolleté to achieve an all-over glow, and my look was just as expected.



The Final verdict

Not once throughout my day did the product transfer or make me feel greasy, despite wearing a strapless denim jumpsuit. In fact, while out for brunch, a friend complimented my radiant complexion and asked for product deets. At the end of the day, my complexion maintained a glowy appearance, and my skin felt baby-soft. So, if you want a product that can provide a long-lasting shimmer with added moisturizing benefits, consider adding one of Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Gel Oils to your routine. Trust me, your skin will thank you.









