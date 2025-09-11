Listen Live
News

Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend REFORM Gala

Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

 

Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are set to double down on their relationship. They will be attending Jay-Z and Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance Gala.

As per TMZ, Meg and Klay’s relationship seems to keep going strong. The power couple has been confirmed to be in attendance at the forthcoming REFORM Alliance Gala at the Ocean City Resort in Atlantic City Saturday (Sept. 13). Hosted by Jay-Z and Michael Rubin, the yearly event raises money to support legal reform. According to Casino.org, the 2023 edition raised over 24 million dollars. Not only will Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson be there to partake in the invite-only fun, but the “Savage” MC will also auction off a private performance.

The 2025 REFORM Alliance Gala will also feature a performance by The Weeknd. Additionally, the blackjack tournament will be returning. As with last year, guests will have the chance to buy into the high-stakes card game and win 1 million dollars. According to their website, REFORM Alliance “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”

Rumors surrounding Klay Thompson and Meg Thee Stallion started circulating in the summer. The NBA All-Star shared a photograph of him kissing a woman with her back turned. Internet sleuths were easily able to identify Tina Snow due to her athletic build. The two would soon hard launch the relationship at the Pete & Thomas Foundation event back in July. You can read more about REFORM Alliance here.

Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close