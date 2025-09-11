Listen Live
News

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Comments

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Matthew Dowd, a longtime MSNBC contributor, was let go by the network for his comments regarding the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

:

Matthew Dowd, a longtime MSNBC contributor and political consultant, was let go by the network after comments he made regarding the shooting death of conservative media figure Charlie Kirk. Matthew Dowd’s stance on Charlie Kirk’s political positions and topics of note led to MSNBC denouncing his statements and subsequently firing him.

Matthew Dowd, 64, appeared on MSNBC during breaking news coverage of Charlie Kirk’s death at the hands of an unknown gunman on Wednesday, September 10, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During the broadcast, Dowd said the following:

He’s (Kirk) been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.

MSNBC Public Relations’ X account later shared a statement from network president Rebecca Kutler.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” read Kutler’s statement.

So far, Matthew Dowd has yet to issue a public response regarding his comments and the fallout.

Photo: Getty

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close