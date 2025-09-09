Listen Live
Entertainment

Porsha Williams Celebrates Divorce Update, Simon Chimes In

Eviscerating Exes Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Trade Divorce Disses, Petty P Seemingly Shades Businessman’s Deportation

Porsha Williams and her estranged husband Simon Guobadia are publicly feuding again, and Petty P's got some shade up her sleeve.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, divorce, Lauren Williams, lawsuit, cease and desist. RHOA
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Porsha Williams and her perennially petty ex are trading shade on social media amid the housewife seemingly celebrating an update to their finalized divorce. “Here we go again with Ms. 265…” said Simon Guobadia, referencing the #RHOA star previously saying there are 265 days in a year.

On Tuesday, Porsha shared an InstaStory saying, “It’s over!!! Thank goodness. Grateful!”

And while her ex, Simon, wasn’t mentioned, the businessman responded with an InstaStory of his own, slamming the housewife while mocking her.

“Here we go again with Ms. 265. Still has learned absolutely nothing. #ItsOverMyA**,” he wrote.

Instead of responding directly, Porsha then responded with an American flag emoji, seemingly taunting Simon for being deported.

She then followed up with a post featuring walking onto a private jet captioned, “Free #Ms265.” She also pettily made sure to pin her location as the United States.

As previously reported, Simon was deported from the U.S. on June 6, following years of immigration and legal troubles. He was first deported in 1992 after felony fraud convictions and for obtaining U.S. residency under a false identity, only to reenter the country weeks later using an alias before being detained by ICE over unresolved immigration violations.

Porsha has denied her involvement in his deportation.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Divorce Was Finalized In July

While it’s unclear what Porsha was referencing being “over,” her divorce from Simon was finalized on June 11, 2025.

Porsha and Simon
Source: Marcus Ingram / Bravo

Despite that, we last reported that they were locked in a contentious legal battle over finances and their prenuptial agreement. As previously reported, the court upheld their prenup, granting Porsha $40,000 in monthly alimony for approximately 14–15 months, full legal fees, a Rolls-Royce gift, and half the equity in Simon’s $7 million Atlanta home.

However, Simon immediately announced plans to appeal, arguing that Porsha misled him about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a material omission he claimed invalidated the prenup.

The divorce drama didn’t stop there, however. In late August, Porsha filed a new motion seeking to hold Simon in contempt—alleging he’d failed to pay nearly $667,360 in court-ordered expenses, including alimony, attorney’s fees, property taxes, and upkeep on the marital residence.

Simon dismissed the filings as “toilet tissue for the public’s consumption,” insisting the case is already before Georgia’s Court of Appeals.

What do YOU think about Porsha and Simon trading shade—again?

The post Eviscerating Exes Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Trade Divorce Disses, Petty P Seemingly Shades Businessman’s Deportation appeared first on Bossip.

Eviscerating Exes Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Trade Divorce Disses, Petty P Seemingly Shades Businessman’s Deportation  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Breezy Bowl Assets
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close