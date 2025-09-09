Eviscerating Exes Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Trade Divorce Disses, Petty P Seemingly Shades Businessman’s Deportation

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Porsha Williams and her perennially petty ex are trading shade on social media amid the housewife seemingly celebrating an update to their finalized divorce. “Here we go again with Ms. 265…” said Simon Guobadia, referencing the #RHOA star previously saying there are 265 days in a year.

On Tuesday, Porsha shared an InstaStory saying, “It’s over!!! Thank goodness. Grateful!”

And while her ex, Simon, wasn’t mentioned, the businessman responded with an InstaStory of his own, slamming the housewife while mocking her.

“Here we go again with Ms. 265. Still has learned absolutely nothing. #ItsOverMyA**,” he wrote.

Instead of responding directly, Porsha then responded with an American flag emoji, seemingly taunting Simon for being deported.

She then followed up with a post featuring walking onto a private jet captioned, “Free #Ms265.” She also pettily made sure to pin her location as the United States.

As previously reported, Simon was deported from the U.S. on June 6, following years of immigration and legal troubles. He was first deported in 1992 after felony fraud convictions and for obtaining U.S. residency under a false identity, only to reenter the country weeks later using an alias before being detained by ICE over unresolved immigration violations.

Porsha has denied her involvement in his deportation.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Divorce Was Finalized In July

While it’s unclear what Porsha was referencing being “over,” her divorce from Simon was finalized on June 11, 2025.

Despite that, we last reported that they were locked in a contentious legal battle over finances and their prenuptial agreement. As previously reported, the court upheld their prenup, granting Porsha $40,000 in monthly alimony for approximately 14–15 months, full legal fees, a Rolls-Royce gift, and half the equity in Simon’s $7 million Atlanta home.

However, Simon immediately announced plans to appeal, arguing that Porsha misled him about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a material omission he claimed invalidated the prenup.

The divorce drama didn’t stop there, however. In late August, Porsha filed a new motion seeking to hold Simon in contempt—alleging he’d failed to pay nearly $667,360 in court-ordered expenses, including alimony, attorney’s fees, property taxes, and upkeep on the marital residence.

Simon dismissed the filings as “toilet tissue for the public’s consumption,” insisting the case is already before Georgia’s Court of Appeals.

What do YOU think about Porsha and Simon trading shade—again?

