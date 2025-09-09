Listen Live
News

Kung Fu Emmy: Kendrick Lamar Wins Second Emmy Award

Kung Fu Emmy: Kendrick Lamar Wins Second Emmy Award For Super Bowl Performance

Kendrick Lamar just made more history (again).

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kendrick Lamar just made more history (again).

Earlier this year, he performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, and it became the most-watched halftime show ever, with 133.5 million viewers. That’s more than Michael Jackson’s famous 1993 performance, which held the record with 133.4 million. During the show, Kendrick performed some of his biggest hits, including “HUMBLE.,” “DNA,” “Euphoria,” and his Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” The performance got people talking, especially after it was brought up in a lawsuit by Drake against Universal Music Group.

Now, Kendrick has won his second Emmy Award for the halftime show. He received the award for Outstanding Music Direction, alongside musical director Tony Russell. The performance was also nominated for a few other awards, like Best Choreography, Best Directing for a Variety Special, and Best Live Variety Special.

Kendrick won his first Emmy back in 2022 for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, where he performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. That show also won for Best Live Variety Special.

This new Emmy isn’t the only thing Kendrick is celebrating. He’s also the only rapper in 2025 to have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 every single week so far this year. That’s thanks to the huge success of his “GNX” songs like “Luther” with SZA, “TV Off,” “Peekaboo,” and “Not Like Us.” With another Emmy and nonstop chart hits, Kenny keeps showing why he’s one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop today.

Kung Fu Emmy: Kendrick Lamar Wins Second Emmy Award For Super Bowl Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close