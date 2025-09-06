Mya “With You,” Pyrex Porter & Jim Jones “Like It’s 88” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.25

If it’s one thing we’ve learned over the decades it’s that Millennials are aging like fine wine and if you have any doubts about that notion look no further than the 45-year-old Mya who’s looking like she’s still two credits shy of graduating college with honors or something.

Aside from the visible beauty, the songstress is showing and proving that she’s still got the voice of an angel and in her clip to “With You,” Mya takes to the desert to sing out her heart before hitting the streets of Dubai where she’ll no doubt draw the interest of many men with big bank accounts. Aging like fine wine she is.

Back in Harlem, Jim Jones actually seems his age and for the visuals to “Like It’s 88,” the “Final Boss of The YN’s” links up with Pyrex Porter kick it on the block with their crews and hold down the streets while spitting their rhymes and puffing on some herb in the dead of night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from DMX featuring Joyner Lucas, Curren$y, and more.

MYA – “WITH YOU”

PYREX PORTER & JIM JONES – “LIKE IT’S 88”

CURREN$Y – “RICH UNCLE”

DMX FT. JOYNER LUCAS – “BRING OUT THE WORST”

DABABY – “RAIN RAIN”

ILHAM FT. FRIDAYY – “FOR ME”

MONTANA 700 FT. YFN LUCCI – “LOYALTY IS REAL”

PEEZY FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “SO GHETTO”

