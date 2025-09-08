Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

After the leaked jail call from Young Thug seemingly provided the long-awaited answer to the origin of the beef between Drake and Metro Boomin, Metro’s fan rallied around him amid rumors that his Canadian counterpart quickly (and callously) wanted to make music despite him mourning his mother.

Source: Jamie McCarthy

The newly surfaced audio seemingly confirms that the tension between the two industry titans is tied to the murder of Metro Boomin’s mom, Leslie Wayne.

The feud between Drake and Metro Boomin has been a topic of much speculation since the collaboration with Future and Kendrick Lamar, with the two trading thinly veiled jabs on social media and in songs. However, the root cause remained a mystery, with both sides keeping mum on the issue. Metro Boomin himself briefly addressed the animosity in a November 2024 interview with GQ, stating that it was “a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me.”

The producer was quick to debunk fan theories, specifically clarifying that it was “not over no girl or nothing silly like that.”

Metro Boomin’s Mom Was The Final Straw In A Shaken Friendship

Young Thug’s leaked jail calls, which have been making the rounds for a few weeks, now provide some much-needed context to the feud.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The origin of the beef, according to Young Thug, goes back to the HEROES & VILLAINS era in 2022. The hit song, “Trance,” which features Thugger and Travis Scott, originally had a verse from Drake. However, the Toronto native’s verse never made the final cut, a decision that Young Thug explained was entirely up to Metro Boomin, as it was his record.

Per Lady Whistledown of Atlanta‘s phone call, the situation between Drake and Metro allegedly escalated to a point of no return after the tragic death of Metro Boomin’s mom.

Young Thug claims that Drake’s behavior during this time was insensitive and largely self-serving. Thug alleges that Drake barely did anything to show his support for Metro, and was instead more focused on getting his verse on “Trance” than anything else. Young Thug expressed his disappointment in Drake’s actions, stating,

“I don’t understand how anybody could approach him about music right now,” the Atlanta enigma said in the phone conversation. “It ain’t even nothin’ I can think to say. Even if I be like ‘Bro, you know, it’s really just about supporting me, bruh, and just trying to get us out and just get us back with y’all,’ but it’s like, your momma’s dead.”

King Slime ultimately felt like the “What Did I Miss?” artist could have been more of a friend to Metro than focused on getting music from him in a difficult time.

“Then you come right back two, three weeks later like ‘Yo, let me get this song’ instead of doing the whole real procedure of calling the ni**a every single day just figuring it out,” he added.

He also labeled Drake “stupid” for how he handled the sensitive situation.

“He probably just sent some stupid condolences…instead of giving him some wisdom or something real… Then, you come back two three weeks later like, ‘Yo, let me get this song…’ instead of figuring it out… You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now.”

The fact that Drake allegedly prioritized a song over a friend’s grieving process is a narrative that is hard to shake, and one that is likely to be a central talking point in the ongoing drama between the two artists.

Meanwhile, fans are rallying around Metro Boomin and calling out Drake for his alleged behavior.



What do YOU think about Young Thug alleging that Metro Boomin and Drake fell out over Drizzy’s callous call for beats?

