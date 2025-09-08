From Houston to Nashville: The Saga of Bud Adams' Oilers
From Houston to Nashville: The Saga of Bud Adams’ Oilers
Bud Adams successfully relocated his Houston Oilers NFL franchise to Tennessee in 1997 after years of threats. The team initially moved to Memphis before settling in Nashville. The team eventually found a permanent home in a new NFL stadium on the East Bank of the Cumberland River. Today, the team continues to play in Nashville as the Tennessee Titans.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Remembering when Bud Adams moved his Houston Oilers to Tennessee to become the Titans https://t.co/tQiMFkbjNN— Tennessean (@Tennessean) September 7, 2025
From Houston to Nashville: The Saga of Bud Adams’ Oilers was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero