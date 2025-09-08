Listen Live
From Houston to Nashville: The Saga of Bud Adams' Oilers

Remembering when Bud Adams moved his Houston Oilers to Tennessee to become the Titans

Published on September 8, 2025

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Bud Adams successfully relocated his Houston Oilers NFL franchise to Tennessee in 1997 after years of threats. The team initially moved to Memphis before settling in Nashville. The team eventually found a permanent home in a new NFL stadium on the East Bank of the Cumberland River. Today, the team continues to play in Nashville as the Tennessee Titans.

