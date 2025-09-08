ICYMI: A Full List Of Winners & The Best Performances At The 2025 MTV VMAs

List Of Winners & The Best Performances At The 2025 MTV VMAs
And that’s a wrap!
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off awards season on September 7. The biggest names in music made their way to Long Island’s UBS Arena on Sunday for an evening of awards and performances, all hosted by LL Cool J.
Lady Gaga led the pack with 12 nominations, and as the night came to a close, she walked away with four Moon Person trophies. One award she didn’t win, however, was Video of the Year, which went to Ariana Grande for “Brighter Days Ahead.” She won two other awards, with Sabrina Carpenter also taking home three trophies.
Mariah Carey was presented with the Vanguard award for her lifetime of hits. She performed a medley that included “Sugar Sweet,” “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix),” “Obsessed,” and “We Belong Together.”
Busta Rhymes also performed a medley of his hits to celebrate being the first ever MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award.
Gunna kept the party going with a special VMA Halftime show performance of “Won’t Stop.”
Ahead of her new album, Doja Cat lit up the room with a performance of her latest single, “Jealous Type.”
Performances weren’t the only thing dominating the evening at this year’s VMAs, check out a full list of winners from this year’s show down below:
Video of the Year
WINNER: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Doechii – Anxiety
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Lorde – What Was That
WINNER: Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Tate McRae – Sports Car
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless
Best New Artist
WINNER: Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Charli XCX
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí® Rum
Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
Damiano David – Next Summer
Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
WINNER: Katseye – Touch
Lay Bankz – Graveyard
Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Livingston – Shadow
Mark Ambor – Belong Together
Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour
Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
Best Pop
Alex Warren – Ordinary
WINNER: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Doechii – Anxiety
Drake – Nokia
Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – Murdergram Deux
Travis Scott – 4×4
Best R&B
Chris Brown – Residuals
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
WINNER: Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
PartyNextDoor – No Chill
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
SZA – Drive
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless
Best Alternative
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
Lola Young – Messy
MGK & Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
WINNER: Sombr – Back to Friends
The Marías – Back to Me
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay – All My Love
Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)
Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
Lenny Kravitz – Honey
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
Best Latin
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
J Balvin – Rio
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khé?
WINNER: Shakira – Soltera
Best Afrobeats
Asake & Travis Scott – Active
Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott – TaTaTa
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
Rema – Baby (Is It A Crime)
Tems Featuring Asake – Get It Right
WINNER: Tyla – Push 2 Start
Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
Best K-Pop
Aespa – Whiplash
Jennie – Like Jennie
Jimin – Who
Jisoo – Earthquake
WINNER: Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
Best Country
Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
Jelly Roll – Liar
Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
WINNER: Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
Morgan Wallen – Smile
Best Album
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Long Form Video
WINNER: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
Mac Miller – Balloonerism
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video for Good
Burna Boy – Higher
WINNER: Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Doechii – Anxiety
Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Editing
Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
WINNER: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Best Choreography
WINNER: Doechii – Anxiety
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Art Direction
Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Lorde – Man of the Year
Miley Cyrus – End of the World
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Best Group
Aespa
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
WINNER: Blackpink
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Katseye
The Marías
My Chemical Romance
Seventeen
Stray Kids
Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Summer
Addison Rae – Headphones On
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Benson Boone – Mystical Magical
BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman – All the Way
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Demi Lovato – Fast
Doja Cat – Jealous Type
Huntr/x – Golden
Jessie Murph – Blue Strips
Justin Bieber – Daisies
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae – What I Want
Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – 12 to 12
WINNER: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Video Vanguard Award
WINNER: Mariah Carey
MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award
WINNER: Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award
WINNER: Ricky Martin
