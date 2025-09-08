‘Gyatt’ Girlies Latto & Ice Spice Make Beef-Squashing Appearance At The 2025 VMAs, Present Best ‘Push Performance’ Award

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Post-beef baddies Latto and Ice Spice joined forces on Sept. 7, putting their long-rumored feud to the side, to present the award for “Push Performance of the Year” during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The moment came just days after the duo dropped the music video for their raunchy new single, “Gyatt.”

Ice Spice, 25, and Latto, 26, made their first appearance alongside one another as they presented the award for best “Push Performance of the Year” on Sunday, a fan-voted award that honors a performance by an artist featured in the monthly MTV PUSH campaign.

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Before stepping up to the mic to present, the ladies took a brief pause, looking at each other up and down with a sassy smirk. But the tense moment was short-lived as Latto was the first to compliment Ice Spice.

“You look good, boo,” Latto told the “Phat Butt” hitmaker, before Ice Spice quickly responded, “You look good, too!”

Then, Spice took a quick moment to sneak in a little promo for their new music video.

“And ‘Gyatt’ music video out now,” the Bronx native said, letting out a cute laugh that made Latto chuckle.

“Not you sneaking that in,” the Georgia-bred star laughed before they presented the award to Los Angeles-based girl group KATSEYE.

Ice Spice and Latto dropped their music video for “Gyatt” on Sept. 5, poking fun at their rumored feud.

Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

The exact cause of the long-standing feud between the two rappers remains unclear, but many social media users speculated that their rivalry began in 2023, with the femcees exchanging disses through their tracks. The rumored tension was a central theme in their “Gyatt” music video released on Sept. 5, where the two stars, dressed in sexy attire, twerk and get a bit handsy in a boxing ring.

According to People, the friction between the rappers intensified as Ice Spice closely collaborated with Nicki Minaj in 2023, while Latto teamed up with Cardi B, who has had her own history of tension with Minaj. Around this time, both Ice Spice and Latto seemed to take subtle jabs at each other on social media.

Their beef allegedly escalated after the October 2023 release of Latto and Offset’s collaboration, “Fine as Can Be.” The track includes a verse from Latto that many believed was a direct reference to Ice Spice’s breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

“That n—- a munch / Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch / I don’t do backends, need it up front / I’m big dawg, you b****s is runts,” Latto raps on the song. “Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts / I pull triggers and I pull blunts / I pull cars like it’s Tonk / B****, you couldn’t top me in the bunk.”

Ice Spice appeared to respond to the diss in January 2024 with the release of her hit single “Think U the Sh*t” (Fart).

“I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/She all on the floor, told her get up,” rapped Ice Spice.

Both rappers were mum about their rumored beef when speaking about “Gyatt” with Kai Cenat.

Neither rapper has confirmed whether there was ever real tension between them—and now that they seem to be on good terms, we may never know. As previously reported, during a Sept. 5 interview with Twitch streamer and YouTube star Kai Cenat, both Latto and Ice Spice stayed quiet on the rumored feud. Latto simply said she didn’t want to ruin the “mystique” of their collaboration, while Ice Spice revealed that Latto sent her the track first, and once she heard it, joining in was a no-brainer.

“It’s really, really cute. I loved it. Once I heard it, I was like ‘yeah, duh.’ I did it and I sent it back,” Ice Spice told Cenat.

What do you think of Ice Spice and Latto coming together at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards? Tell us in the comments section.

The post ‘Gyatt’ Girlies Latto & Ice Spice Make Beef-Squashing Appearance At The 2025 VMAs, Present Best ‘Push Performance’ Award appeared first on Bossip.

‘Gyatt’ Girlies Latto & Ice Spice Make Beef-Squashing Appearance At The 2025 VMAs, Present Best ‘Push Performance’ Award was originally published on bossip.com