Ball Is Life! Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Maya Moore, The Redeem Team and More Join Hoops Hall Of Fame

The 2025 Basketball of Fame inductees brought tearful speeches, funny memories and the game’s most elite talent to the stage.

Among the honorees on the night were some of the game’s most notable names, like Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Dwight Howard, and the superstars who made up the 2008 Olympic gold medal team dubbed “The Redeem Team,” including the late Kobe Bryant, who received his second induction.

Celebrating his more than 20 years in the NBA, Anthony paid tribute to his mother, father, children, and players who came before him. He received his iconic orange jacket from his son, Kiyan, who will also follow in his footsteps at Syracuse University this year. Anthony, who many believe has deserved more flowers throughout his career, racked up a bevy of awards during his reign on the court, including 10 All-Star appearances, a scoring championship and a national championship with his alma mater, Syracuse. He also helped to bring three gold medals to the USA.

Melo took home double honors on the night as the 2008 USA Basketball Men’s National Team was inducted for their impactful journey to bring a gold medal back to the States. Lebron James and Chris Paul became the only two players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame while still being active on a roster in basketball history.

Redeem Team Recognized With Late Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, and others took the time to also pay respect to the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s presence and impact on “The Redeem Team” were widely discussed even prior to his untimely passing in 2020, but was further driven home in the Netflix film that documented the players’ return to the top of the podium.

James took time to speak on how Kobe’s addition to the team motivated the younger players to raise their game to meet his, saying,

“We wanted to impress him and prove that we could play at his level. He was the missing link we needed in order to regain dominance with Team USA.”

Bryant’s one time teammate and NBA center, Dwight Howard, also received honors on the night. Over the span of 18 seasons, Howard notched 8 All Star appearances, three Defensive Player Of The Year awards, took home a Dunk Contest win and became a NBA champion. The 2004 No.1 draft pick, who would earn the nickname of “Superman” for his impressive skill above the rim, is one of the last true centers in league history. Howard was also a double honoree on the night as he, too, was part of the 2008 Olympic team. He was inducted into the hall by legendary centers Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing as well as Dominique Wilkins and Robert Parish.

Maya Moore Receives Her Flowers As WNBA Powerhouse

Though the men’s 2025 class was full of legends, the biggest GOAT of them all was WNBA legend Maya Moore. The 12-time champion took her rightful place among basketball’s best and brightest, boasting more accolades than every other inductee on the night. Her impressive career in both college and the pros is undoubtedly the stuff of legend.

Moore famously left basketball in her prime to become a social justice advocate for those wrongfully convicted of crimes. She used her speech to encourage the next generation of players to inspire outside of basketball and to foster community everywhere they go.

“Figure out what motivates you every day you get out of bed,” Moore said. “I want to challenge you up-and-comers every day to seek out joy and connection.”

Moore was joined by WNBA greats Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, marking the first time that three women’s players were enshrined on the same night.

