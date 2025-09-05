Tyrese Calls R. Kelly the King of R&B—Are We Ready To Agree?

Source: Arena Theatre Houston / client provided

Mid-concert in the hometown of the late artist he hailed as royalty, singer-actor Tyrese Gibson dropped a bombshell: “The King of R&B is R. Kelly… Chi-town, baby.” The announcement—daring, controversial, and completely unapologetic—drew cheers from some fans but left others visibly squirming.

It’s not the first time the debate over separating music from the man has flared up—R. Kelly’s hits like “Bump N’ Grind” and “I Believe I Can Fly” have defined modern R&B, yet his legacy is forever stained by criminal convictions.

Kelly isn’t just living in infamy—he’s serving serious time. Convicted in separate federal trials for racketeering, sex trafficking, and child pornography, he’s serving a combined 30-year sentence at FCI Butner, North Carolina—a sentence recently upheld on appeal.

Tyrese’s declaration reignited the long-standing public reckoning: Can—or should—we crown a fallen king when his crimes taint every note?

