Listen Live
Music

Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug, facing backlash for mocking GloRilla in a leaked jail call, publicly apologizes, citing stress and regrets his words.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty

Young Thug has apologized to GloRilla after a leaked jail call caught him mocking her looks. The audio surfaced online this week and spread quickly across social platforms. In the clip, he called her “ugly as f**k” and criticized her wig and facial features. The harsh comments triggered backlash from fans and sparked wider debate across hip-hop circles.

On September 4, Thug addressed the controversy with a statement on X, admitting that the remarks were wrong and explaining that stress had influenced his tone. Furthermore, he insisted he never believed GloRilla was unattractive. Instead, he claimed frustration from jail drove him to speak recklessly. He ended the post by stressing his regret and clarifying that he did not stand by those words.

Meanwhile, GloRilla responded with humor. She reminded fans that Thug once called her to ask about her eye color. Her response fueled discussion online, with some interpreting it as shade while others viewed it as a playful clap back.

Reactions to Thug’s apology remained mixed. Supporters praised him for taking responsibility, while critics argued his initial comments revealed deeper disrespect. Even so, many agreed that a public apology represented a step forward.

The leaked call also continued a pattern of recordings tied to Thug that stirred controversy. In recent months, several clips circulated online, turning private conversations into viral headlines. As a result, his apology highlighted how quickly casual remarks can escalate once made public.

Although Thug’s legal trial ended last year with a guilty plea and probation, scrutiny around him has not faded. This latest incident demonstrated how leaked material continues shaping his image outside the courtroom.

Gunna Erases YSL Tattoo as Young Thug Burns the Logo, Ends the Era

Glorilla Loses $128K bet in Super Bowl LIX

A New Era: Gunna Discusses New Album ‘The Last Wun’ With will.i.am + Performs As UPROXX’s First Visionaries Cover Star [WATCH]

Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

General Family Photos
22 Items
Entertainment

22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close