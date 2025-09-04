Cardi B Praises ‘Inspirational’ Stefon Diggs While Opening Up About Relationship, Says She’s The ‘Only Provider’ For Kids With Offset

Cardi B is opening up about her relationship with Stefon Diggs for the first time.

Fresh off of her big win in court, Cardi graced the cover of Billboard, where she finally opened up about going public with her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver. Though she admitted that dating at her age is hard, she’s found happiness with Diggs, praising his work ethic and the dynamics of their relationship.

“It was very tough, but it is what it is,” she said about going public with their romance. “It’s tough hiding. It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today. I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was like 21.”

Rumors that the pair were dating first started circulating in October 2024, and not long after, they were seen spending Valentine’s Day together. While the rapper hasn’t revealed many details of their romance in the past, she opened up about how Diggs’ strict workout regimen inspires her.

“​​Personally, I’ll never complain about my job or about lack of sleep,” she began. “I’m not super disciplined. I don’t really have a sleep schedule. I don’t ever like to map out my day. I don’t even like to schedule my month. It just overwhelms me. The one thing I’ve been learning is to be more organized and not complain.”

Cardi continued, “He has to do two different things: learn his playbook and get physical. He has to be in bed at a certain time and wake up at a certain time. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re literally in the military. You really work hard.’ I work hard, but I can take a little break. I can lay back and I don’t have to be running, but it’s very inspirational to see how hard somebody works. It’s just like, ‘Wow. You should be proud of yourself.’”

While talking about her current relationship, Cardi was also asked about her tumultuous marriage and the possibility of a “lasting friendship” with ex, Offset.

“I tried,” she said. “Next question.”

The star, who shares daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 11 months, and son Wave, 3, with her estranged husband, also said she’s the “only provider” for her kids.

“If I didn’t have kids, I wouldn’t sacrifice so much,” she told the outlet. “This summer, I haven’t even put my feet in a pool. I do everything for my kids. I’m the only provider and you know what? Ain’t no complaining about it. I love them so much and they ground me.”

The rapper admitted that she can get “exhausted” from caring for her kids, but says it’s all worth it in the end.

“If you think when you get rich you’re going to stop working, you’re never going to stop working,” Cardi explained. “My mom used to be a freakin’ cashier and she used to work every single day. To this day, I still talk about how hard my mom worked. I had a very rough childhood, but my mom always made sure we ain’t go to no shelter.”

