Kid Cudi Puts Pause On Releasing New Albums

Kid Cudi released his 11th studio album, Free, August and shared that he's taking a break from new music as he weighs going independent.

Published on September 4, 2025

Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud - Day Two

Kid Cudi has always been a transparent artist, sharing his personal ups and downs candidly through his music and past interviews. Taking to social media this week, Kid Cudi shared a loving message for his fans and also shared that he’s taking a bit of a pause from releasing new albums.

On Tuesday (September 2), Kid Cudi took to his Twitter account to share his gratitude with fans for supporting his 11th studio album, Free, along with some additional details that could be good news for fans of the Ohio star.

From Kid Cudi’s X account:

Fam!!! I just wanna say Thank You to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word and sending love!! Im so grateful I have yall in my corner. Free was my last album on a major label, (which is part of the reason I called the album Free ) and now im lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent. Im so proud of this album and the reception it recieved. So many people hit me and my friends about how much they loved it. And this last 2 weeks has been really special for me. When u take chances and see people feel u and take the ride w u, its a beautiful thing. Please keep runnin it up, tellin ur friends, I got a new short film I directed myself for Mr Miracle droppin in a matter of weeks that ur gonna fuckin love. I LOVE YALL MAN!!! All day everyday!

Cudder continued with, “I think ima officially take a step back for awhile from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. Its gonna be awhile til yall hear another album from me, but I promise when I do come again, it wont be boring.”

Congratulations to Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and his newfound “freedom.”

Photo: Getty

Kid Cudi Puts Pause On Releasing New Albums  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

