PLLRS Profile: Wale Speaks On Sneakers, Sound, & Sustaining His Legacy With Hip-Hop & African Influence

Brooklyn’s latest PLLRS speaker series featured Grammy-nominated rapper Wale, who spotlighted his story, touching on his hip-hop heritage, his sneakerhead status, and the sonic shifts guiding his soon-to-be-released set.

Moderated by veteran culture journalist Keith Nelson Jr., the Little Engine Media event was hosted at Soho Works in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. The intimate conversation paired Wale with longtime manager Kazz Laidlaw for a candid discussion about his career, sneaker influence, and evolving sound.

The evening brought out tastemakers, press, and industry insiders, offering a rare glimpse into the artist–manager dynamic and the business strategies shaping Wale’s next chapter.

Quit Your Day Job set the scene by transforming the venue into the “Quit Your Day Job Country Club,” complete with curated gifts, PLUSH Vodka cocktails, and bites from Lagos TSQ, one of Wale’s favorite restaurants, creating a blend of culture, conversation, and community for the evening presented in partnership with Soho Works, Quit Your Day Job and PLUSH Vodka.

When Nelson referred to Wale as hip-hop’s biggest sneaker ambassador, the rapper responded with a cheeky comment.

“There’s a company in Oregon that might beg to differ, but I appreciate that,” he said, referring to Nike.

His love for footwear, however, is also shaping future opportunities.

“We’re going to have to draw a line at some point,” he teased. “Hopefully it goes one way, but if it goes the other way, then it’s going to go the other way. Something good is going to happen. I’m leaving here with something.” Source: David Choute 1139Views for Little Engine Media Laidlaw chimed in with a behind-the-scenes story about Wale’s recent “Damage Control” collaboration with NBA star Anthony Edwards, recalling how a sneaker partnership sparked the musical connection. “Last year, after the AE’s, I think we caused a little bit of a storm for them,” Laidlaw said. “Ant was super appreciative of it, so he and his A&R approached me at the beginning of the year, like, ‘We have to get him on this album.’”

The conversation also turned to hip-hop’s greats, with Wale dismissing the traditional “Mount Rushmore” framework as “racist” before naming his personal favorites: Jay-Z, Black Thought, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, AZ, and Ma$e.

As for Wale’s new album, the artist described it as unpredictable and deeply personal.

“If you ask ten people who’ve heard it, they’re going to give you 10 different responses,” he said. “It’s honest. It’s a roller coaster.”

He went on to describe his obsessive process:

“I don’t have hobbies. I don’t have any friends. I just stay in the studio every day. That’s all I do. If someone wants to meet, they have to meet me in the studio. I’ll be there in my socks, with a bottle of champagne, pacing and writing. This is all I do. The past four years that I haven’t dropped, I’ve just been in the studio.”

The project, he revealed, will also introduce a new sound he and Laidlaw are calling “Diaspora Folk.”

“We’re pretty global on this [album]. We got moments. I wouldn’t call anything Afrobeats. This is more of a hybrid of hip-hop and sounds from Africa,” Wale said.

Laidlaw added that the label reflects Wale’s broader vision:

“Diaspora Folk is the genre tag we’re using. Rap music is one of the last folk genres in the industry as far as singer-songwriters who dramatize their experiences in music. Wale is someone who’s always created with a global lens. It’s reflected in this album.”

The installment continued PLLRS’ mission of spotlighting not only artists but also the teams guiding them, following past conversations with SAINt JHN & Simone King, Naturi Naughton-Lewis & Two Lewis, and Fridayy alongside Eddie Fourcell and Edgar Cutino. With plans already underway to expand into a podcast, the series is carving out a distinct lane for documenting the untold stories of success behind the music.

