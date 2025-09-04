Listen Live
Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Welcome back!

The Connie Orlando Foundation's Inaugural Black Women In Music Dinner

Source: Savion Washington/WireImage

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cardi B’s dramatic pregnancy troll, August Alsina confirming his long-suspected baeship with younger boo, Zu, Brandon Ingram and GloRilla seemingly confirming their coupledom, K. Michelle’s surprise marriage reveal, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series amid swirling rumors she’s cowboy canoodling with Shaboozey.

This comes after the chart-topping cowboy posted a photo dump of some recent moments that included an eye-catching video of a woman running up to a Chinese fast food spot and, while he didn’t show her face, she looked very much like the SZA we know and love.

It didn’t take long for fans to dig up some pictures and another video proving the woman in question is, in fact, SZA, wearing the same exact outfit and posing in front of the same spot.

While this is undeniable proof that SZA and Shaboozey linked up, it’s not exactly confirmation that they’re dating. But, then again, it’s also veryyyy similar to how Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion soft-launched their Klaygan coupledom a few weeks back in July.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Lori Harvey and Lexi Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Rubi Rose, Demetria Obilor, Gem Jewels, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DOB8fIAEojE/

https://instagram.com/p/DOIHA6pDbUv/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DN1c0wC4pZ8/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DOJWV98kZaz/

https://instagram.com/p/DOB5kTDgRq7/

https://instagram.com/p/DOGO9WVkacO/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DOGaKMSjaT7/

https://instagram.com/p/DN8n1xKEkNO/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOCWzHkiJCH/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNvc8voWP9c/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DOEoeqeD71P/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DN6pASODwsL/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOEJhicDN6v/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOExo4uD_Kn/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOB41xmjz-y/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111 appeared first on Bossip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close