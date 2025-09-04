Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111

Welcome back!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cardi B’s dramatic pregnancy troll, August Alsina confirming his long-suspected baeship with younger boo, Zu, Brandon Ingram and GloRilla seemingly confirming their coupledom, K. Michelle’s surprise marriage reveal, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series amid swirling rumors she’s cowboy canoodling with Shaboozey.

This comes after the chart-topping cowboy posted a photo dump of some recent moments that included an eye-catching video of a woman running up to a Chinese fast food spot and, while he didn’t show her face, she looked very much like the SZA we know and love.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It didn’t take long for fans to dig up some pictures and another video proving the woman in question is, in fact, SZA, wearing the same exact outfit and posing in front of the same spot.

While this is undeniable proof that SZA and Shaboozey linked up, it’s not exactly confirmation that they’re dating. But, then again, it’s also veryyyy similar to how Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion soft-launched their Klaygan coupledom a few weeks back in July.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Lori Harvey and Lexi Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Rubi Rose, Demetria Obilor, Gem Jewels, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DOB8fIAEojE/

https://instagram.com/p/DOIHA6pDbUv/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DN1c0wC4pZ8/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DOJWV98kZaz/

https://instagram.com/p/DOB5kTDgRq7/

https://instagram.com/p/DOGO9WVkacO/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DOGaKMSjaT7/

https://instagram.com/p/DN8n1xKEkNO/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOCWzHkiJCH/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNvc8voWP9c/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DOEoeqeD71P/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DN6pASODwsL/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOEJhicDN6v/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOExo4uD_Kn/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DOB41xmjz-y/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111 appeared first on Bossip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111 was originally published on bossip.com