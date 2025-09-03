Young Thug Says Kendrick Lamar Curved Him, Claims He’ll Never Be Bigger Than Drake

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

New audio from Young Thug has people talking after he called out Kendrick Lamar.

The clip, linked to the release of Thug’s 2023 album “Business Is Business“, shows him upset that Kendrick didn’t agree to a feature. Thugger questioned why Kendrick avoids collabs, saying rappers like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and himself have all tried to work with him. To Thug, big artists should use their platform to help others, not just keep the spotlight for themselves.

He then brought up Drake, saying Kendrick could “never be bigger” than him. Thug argued that Drake stays on top because he works with everyone and keeps giving opportunities. In Thug’s view, Kendrick’s lack of features limits his reach, especially since, according to him, the East Coast doesn’t fully support Kendrick’s music.

The audio didn’t stop there. Thug also clowned Kendrick’s low-key approach to social media, saying he should just delete his accounts instead of acting like he’s above the internet. On top of that, he took a jab at Baby Keem, Kendrick’s close collaborator and cousin, calling him “bullsh*t a** Keem.” That comment alone makes it even less likely that Thug and Kendrick will team up anytime soon.

At the same time these clips leaked, Thug hinted that he has something big coming. He teased news for September 2, though he hasn’t confirmed what it is yet. Fans think it might be tied to his next album, possibly titled “Uy Scuti“.

While the leaked audio is grabbing headlines, many supporters hope Thug can shift focus back to the music after all this drama.

