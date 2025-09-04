The Weird Smells We Secretly Can’t Get Enough Of

Source: Chris W / Radio One Digital

This morning on Good Morning H-Town, we came across a wild story about a man who loves smelling funky shoes. That got us thinking—what are some of those weird smells that people actually enjoy? Believe it or not, everyone has at least one! For me, it’s the smell of Clorox. It makes everything feel fresh and clean. Keisha said she loves the smell of rain hitting the ground—it’s calming and refreshing.

So we pulled together a list of the Top 10 Weird Smells People Secretly Love. Check it out below and see which ones you’re guilty of:

Gasoline – that strong scent at the pump some people can’t resist. Freshly opened tennis balls – oddly satisfying and sharp. Chlorine/bleach (Clorox) – makes things feel sparkling clean. Rain on pavement (Petrichor) – nature’s way of refreshing the air. Nail polish remover – a salon smell people secretly enjoy. Permanent markers/Sharpies – that bold, inky scent. New books – the combination of paper, ink, and binding glue. Play-Doh – childhood memories packed in a container. Fresh tires or rubber – from car shops to sporting goods stores. Skunk (yes, really!) – believe it or not, some folks don’t mind it.