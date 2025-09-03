Racial and Ethnic Minorities Suffering Most From What ?

Source: Anacleto Rapping / Getty

According to A new study says racial and ethnic minorities are suffering the most from air pollution caused by U.S. oil and gas companies. The Science Advances said on Friday, air pollutants are causing 91-thousand premature deaths and hundreds of thousands of health issues each year. The groups taking the biggest toll are Black, Asian, Native American and Hispanic communities. Ninety-percent of new childhood asthma cases are tied to nitrogen dioxide pollution while one in five preterm births and early adults death are linked to fine particulate pollution. Consumer end-use which includes petroleum and gas uses account for 96-percent of total related incidents.

Blue Bell Ice Cream Mistakenly Packaged

Our friends up 290 at the Blue Bell Creameries is recalling one of its ice cream flavors due to a packaging error. Company officials say Moo-llennium Crunch was mistakenly labeled as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. That flavor contains nuts, so there are concerns about allergies. Blue Bell said in a statement that an employee discovered the problem while restocking at a retail location. The recall includes ice cream sold in several states. Blue Bell is based in Brenham in Washington County, about 70 miles west of Houston.

Over 20K Cans Of 7Up Recalled Over Sugar Content Mislabeling

The FDA says an independent bottler voluntarily recalled certain sugar-free 7Up sodas after thousands of cans were mislabeled. Buffalo Rock Company Incorporated issued the recall for over 20-thousand aluminum cans of 7Up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda on July 31st. The recalled sodas were found to mistakenly contain a “full sugar product.” The FDA said the soda was distributed in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The FDA suggest that for most recalled products, consumers check the recall notice for specific instructions, stop using the product and then either return or properly dispose of the item.

