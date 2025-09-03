Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!
Chris Brown is scheduled to bring his Breezy Bowl XX tour to Houston on Monday, September 8, 2025. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM at Daikin Park and will feature special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. 97.9 The Box wants to send you and a friend to the big show PLUS give you $250 cash!
Click the link below, tell us more about the music you love and you’ll be entered to win tickets and the cash.
