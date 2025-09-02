The Alchemist Clears Up Why Erykah Badu LP ‘Abi & Alan’ Didn’t Drop

Listen Live
The Alchemist Clears Up Erykah Badu LP 'Abi & Alan' Delay

With fans expecting the release of the joint album on August 29, The Alchemist says he never shared the release date.

Published on September 2, 2025

The Alchemist and Erykah Badu’s highly anticipated album, Abi & Alan, was thought to be dropping on August 29, but the day came and went without the release of the project. Taking to social media, The Alchemist cleared up the confusion and shared his side of things after it appeared Erykah Badu placed the blame on the famed producer.

Taking to Instagram, Erykah Badu posted to her Instagram page last Friday to explain to fans why Abi & Alan didn’t drop.

“Don’t worry tho …No aug 29 It’s @alanthechemist fault,” Badu wrote in the caption with a smiley face emoji as a punctuation mark.

While it appears that Badu was having a little fun at the expense of her musical partner, The Alchemist made sure to hop on social media to state that, despite a press release going wide, he never said that the album would be ready on August 29.

“Please show me where i said anything was coming out today,” The Alchemist wrote on his X account, adding in another tweet, “If you follow me , you know when i got something to drop i make it very clear when its available and where.”

There you have it. We still don’t have a release date for Abi & Alan, but it’s clear fans of The Alchemist and Erykah Badu alike are ready for it to drop.

Check out their “Next To You” track below.

