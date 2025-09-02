Listen Live
Apples Fly in 'Abbott Elementary’s' Season 5 Teaser

Published on September 2, 2025

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY EPISODIC IMAGES for EPISODE 221 AIR DATE: 04/12/2023
Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc

Philly’s favorite school is back in session, and things are already getting wild. ABC just dropped the teaser for Season 5 of Abbott Elementary. Let’s just say: our favorite teachers are dodging way more than lesson plans this year. Read more and check out the teaser trailer inside.

The clip, shared exclusively with The A.V. Club, shows the Abbott staff getting pelted with apples by a mischievous student, and the reactions are peak Abbott comedy. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) immediately starts praying, Ava (Janelle James) snatches one midair with a firm “Oh, hell no!,” and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) breaks out her baseball bat like she’s ready for batting practice. It’s chaotic, hilarious, and exactly the kind of energy fans can expect when the Emmy award-winning series returns on October 1.

Last season left viewers with plenty to chew on. Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the crew survived a bribery scandal, and Ava somehow managed to hold on to her role as principal. But if the teaser is any indication, peace and quiet aren’t in Abbott’s lesson plan.

What’s even more exciting is Season 5’s special crossover with the Philadelphia Phillies. Variety recently confirmed that the show will feature the Phillie Phanatic in a bottle episode filmed at a real Phillies game. According to MLB Studios, the idea came from their team of baseball fans who love the show and wanted to collaborate. The partnership with Warner Bros. and the Phillies made it all happen, giving Abbott fans another authentic Philly moment to look forward to.

This isn’t the first time Abbott has tapped into the city’s sports culture. Remember when Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Graham showed up last season? Now, Philly’s baseball pride gets the spotlight, adding even more hometown flavor to a series already celebrated for its authenticity.

Between apple fights, sports crossovers, and the everyday chaos of keeping a Philly public school afloat, Abbott Elementary’s new season is shaping up to be another cultural reset. Mark your calendars. School’s back this Fall (October 1), and it looks like class is going to be in session with a whole lot of laughs.

Watch the teaser below:

Apples Fly in ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Season 5 Teaser  was originally published on globalgrind.com

