J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album "God Does Like Ugly"

Published on September 1, 2025

In the intimate setting of “Posted on the Corner,” one of Atlanta’s finest lyricist J.I.D. leans back, reflecting on his Grammy-nominated journey while discussing his latest masterpiece, “God Does Like Ugly.” The album title, born from his grandmother’s wisdom before she passed in 2019, carries weight that extends far beyond clever wordplay.

“Grandma came up with it,” J.I.D. reveals, his voice carrying reverence. “She was like, ‘You should name your album that,’ and I was like, damn, that’s cold, right?” This four-year labor of love showcases the East Atlanta native at his most vulnerable and militant, channeling what he calls “black plight” through razor-sharp lyricism.

The project reads like a love letter to his city, featuring collaborations with Atlanta legends Sierra and Pastor Troy alongside unexpected gems like Jesse Reyes singing in Spanish. “I really made this for the city, but with my own twist,” he explains, emphasizing hip-hop’s need to return to regional authenticity in an era where social media has homogenized slang.

Tracks like “Skee” tackle heavy subjects like the Tuskegee Experiment, while “Community” addresses gentrification with Bob the Builder references that cut deep. J.I.D.’s wordplay remains unmatched, painting vivid pictures of Atlanta streets where murals of his face now watch over the neighborhoods that raised him.


From delivering pizzas to Killer Mike’s barbershop to headlining at State Farm Arena, J.I.D.’s journey embodies authentic Atlanta hustle. His upcoming world tour promises his best production yet, drawing from four albums of material that showcase why he’s become Atlanta’s premier lyrical ambassador.

