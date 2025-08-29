Al Sharpton Led Protest On Wall Street In Honor Of March On Washington

Al Sharpton continues to fight for equity. He led a march on Wall Street on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

As per AP News Al Sharpton used a significant moment in the civil rights movement as inspiration to address modern day issues. On Thursday, Aug. 28 he was joined by members of his clergy and other community members at what he coined as the “March on Wall Street.” The activist addressed the crowd and press with a speech. “We come to Wall Street rather than Washington this year to let them know: you can try to turn back the clock, but you can’t turn back time,” Sharpton said. The demonstration had a sharpened focus on prioritizing the importance of DEI and continuing to “keep the dream alive on Wall Street.”

He went on to call out President Trump and double down on his support of DEI programming. “We are not going back to the slave market, Donald Trump, Get ready for the fight of your life!” Al Sharpton. “Somebody said: ‘You can’t fight Trump. He got too much power. He has the majority of the Supreme Court. He has the majority of the US Senate. He has a majority of the House of Representatives.’ Yeah, but there’s something he doesn’t have. You don’t realize that our grandparents and our parents fought when they didn’t have a right to vote.”

Martin Luther King III was also in attendance and spoke to the crowd about the importance of fighting DEI rollbacks. “We must create the climate where people truly can raise themselves by their own bootstraps, but you can’t say to a bootless person, ‘Raise up by your own bootstraps.’ We must create that climate, that economic climate where housing is affordable, that climate where health care is available for all,” King III said. “That is part of what we got to do in this quest, because the ship appears to be sinking and we cannot allow that. In fact, I’m gonna say we will not allow that to happen.”

You can see footage from the March on Wall Street below.