Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Elon Musk is trying to build $760M tunnels under Houston. A Texas congressman is quietly helping him.

Published on August 28, 2025

Houston Skyline
Elon Musk is pushing to be involved in a multibillion-dollar tunnel project in Houston aimed at mitigating flooding in the area. The project, which has been extensively studied by local flood experts, involves the construction of pipelines to divert floodwaters to the Gulf during storms. Musk’s company, Boring Co., has proposed building narrower tunnels for a fraction of the cost, sparking debate among experts and officials about the effectiveness of the solution. Despite concerns about the project’s scope and potential impact, discussions about Boring’s proposal have gained traction among state and local officials, with no public money allocated to the company as of now.

