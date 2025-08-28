From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Atlanta’s own MexikoDro, the producer behind the iconic “Plug” tag that defined an era of SoundCloud, recently sat down for an in-depth interview on Hot 107.9. He opened up about his journey from making beats to stepping up to the microphone, his unique musical process, and his unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Originally from Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta, MexikoDro began making beats at just nine years old, inspired by legends like Jazzy Pha. He developed his craft by ear, admitting he can’t read music but has a natural talent for creating sounds. This intuitive approach helped him pioneer a sound that influenced countless artists. However, he remains unbothered by those who may have copied his style. He believes that creativity can’t be stolen, stating, “These folks ain’t got no type of creativity to save they life.” His focus is on providing for his family, and he encourages others to do the same.

His transition into rapping was a natural progression. He describes his music as “blue-collar music,” reflecting his real-life experiences growing up in Atlanta. This authenticity resonates in his lyrics, particularly in lines that have gained significant traction. On the pressures of social media, he made his stance clear: “I ain’t doing all that punk ass shit to go viral, crying like he on his cycle.” He further emphasized his principles with lines like, “I ain’t painting on my nails. I ain’t putting on no purse.” For him, it’s not about judging others but about knowing what he won’t do.

When asked about a potential reunion with former collaborator Playboi Carti, MexikoDro was diplomatic but firm. He explained his focus is on his own path and personal growth. “I ain’t trying to be in the mix with a lot of people… I just be in tune with myself,” he said, emphasizing that everyone has their own “grass to cut.”

His closing advice was for anyone trying to find their way. He stressed the importance of persistence and faith. “Keep going,” he urged. “Build that relationship up [with God]… put your plan together and you do the work… Don’t give up.” It’s this resilient mindset that continues to propel MexikoDro forward as he carves out a new lane, entirely on his own terms.

