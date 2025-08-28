“Starfighter Got That Energy — This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Star Wars”

Source: Walt Disney Studios / Disney

As a long-time Star Wars fan, the casting for Star Wars: Starfighter has completely reset my expectations for what a modern installment in the franchise can be. Ryan Gosling leading a Star Wars film might’ve sounded like a strange idea a few years ago, but now, it feels like a calculated, exciting risk. Gosling brings emotional depth, subtle humor, and a kind of cinematic gravity that could steer the film into more character-driven territory than we’ve seen in the galaxy far, far away.

Amy Adams joining the cast only adds to the prestige. Known for her emotionally rich performances, she could easily ground the story in something more personal—perhaps playing a mentor, leader, or even a disillusioned ex-Rebel. Then there’s Matt Smith, cast as a villain. His previous roles in Doctor Who and House of the Dragon suggest a complexity that Star Wars villains often lack. If Levy and Tropper give him the writing space, Smith could give us a villain that’s not just evil—but conflicted, maybe even tragic.

What excites me most is that this cast isn’t just filled with stars—it’s filled with actors who bring unexpected nuance. Combined with a post-Rise of Skywalker timeline and a clean break from the Skywalker legacy, Starfighter has the potential to introduce an entirely new tone for the franchise. One that’s less about legacy and more about evolution. If the story matches the promise of this cast, this could be the Star Wars reboot fans didn’t know they needed.