Listen Live
Entertainment

“Starfighter Got That Energy — This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Star Wars”

Star Wars Starfighter..I'm ready!!

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker frames
Source: Walt Disney Studios / Disney

As a long-time Star Wars fan, the casting for Star Wars: Starfighter has completely reset my expectations for what a modern installment in the franchise can be. Ryan Gosling leading a Star Wars film might’ve sounded like a strange idea a few years ago, but now, it feels like a calculated, exciting risk. Gosling brings emotional depth, subtle humor, and a kind of cinematic gravity that could steer the film into more character-driven territory than we’ve seen in the galaxy far, far away.

Amy Adams joining the cast only adds to the prestige. Known for her emotionally rich performances, she could easily ground the story in something more personal—perhaps playing a mentor, leader, or even a disillusioned ex-Rebel. Then there’s Matt Smith, cast as a villain. His previous roles in Doctor Who and House of the Dragon suggest a complexity that Star Wars villains often lack. If Levy and Tropper give him the writing space, Smith could give us a villain that’s not just evil—but conflicted, maybe even tragic.

Related Stories

What excites me most is that this cast isn’t just filled with stars—it’s filled with actors who bring unexpected nuance. Combined with a post-Rise of Skywalker timeline and a clean break from the Skywalker legacy, Starfighter has the potential to introduce an entirely new tone for the franchise. One that’s less about legacy and more about evolution. If the story matches the promise of this cast, this could be the Star Wars reboot fans didn’t know they needed.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close