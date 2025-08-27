Listen Live
News

Lil Nas X Opens Up After Bizarre Arrest Goes Viral

Lil Nas X has broken his silence following his recent arrest in Studio City, after a bizarre video surfaced showing him walking half-naked down the street.

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-LIL NAS X
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Lil Nas X has broken his silence following his recent arrest in Studio City, after a bizarre video surfaced showing him walking half-naked down the street.

The situation quickly escalated when police arrived, leading to the rapper being hit with three felony charges of battery on a police officer with injury, and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. After spending four days in jail, Nas was released on $75,000 bail and spoke out via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Old Town Road artist’s story reassured fans while reflecting on the experience.

Related Stories

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? Sh*t’s gonna be all right,” he said. “Sh*t’s gonna be all right. Sh*t. That was f*cking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.” His attorney, Drew Findling, addressed the press outside the courthouse, standing by Nas and calling for patience. “He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence,” he said. “We’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life.”

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, told TMZ that the artist is staying positive. “He’s in good spirits,” he said. “He’s very remorseful for what happened… he’s gonna get the help he needs, and just keep him in your prayers.”

The Los Angeles County D.A.’s office is pursuing the case seriously. “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be,” said DA Nathan J. Hochman. Lil Nas X is expected back in court on September 15 for a pre-trial hearing.

Lil Nas X Opens Up After Bizarre Arrest Goes Viral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close