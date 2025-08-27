New Houston Law Would Fine Jaywalkers $500
The City of Houston is considering a new ordinance that would make it illegal to sit, stand, or walk on narrow traffic medians or divided roadways. The proposed rule aims to improve public safety, citing concerns about pedestrian fatalities and vulnerable populations. Violating the ordinance could result in a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500. Supporters of the measure believe it will help prevent accidents and protect individuals, especially those in precarious situations like homelessness.
